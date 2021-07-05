Advertise With Us
Manatee County Government will open a shelter at Manatee High School ahead of Elsa

(wwsb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County announced Monday that it will operate a shelter in advance of Tropical Storm Elsa.

An emergency shelter will open at Manatee High School on Tuesday, July 6 at 8 a.m. for those who live in mobile homes, low lying areas or areas prone to flooding. This is a non-mandatory evacuation, and the shelter is pet-friendly.

Residents on the Special Needs Registry are currently being contacted to set up arrangements for evacuation to the County’s special needs shelter, which is designated for those who are oxygen or electricity dependent to survive.

Manatee County shelters will conduct temperature checks and screen visitors by asking if they’re displaying any symptoms of COVID-19. Shelters will have increased spacing as demand allows for social distancing, masks are encouraged and will be provided and if people feel ill they will be separated into other rooms.

Following the updated forecast of Tropical Storm Elsa, public safety officials are announcing the opening of shelters, additional sandbag locations and the closure of county buildings on Tuesday. “Now’s the time for Manatee County residents to finalize their disaster plan,” said Public Safety Director Jake Saur. “We’re expecting sustained tropical winds to our barrier islands and coastal communities. Please expect tornado watches and be careful of strong rip currents at our beaches.” Manatee County’s Emergency Operations Center is now at a level two activation. This is an activation that does not require the response of every branch of Emergency Support Functions.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

