Local firefighter and son help save near-drowning victim, attempt to save another

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Harvey family was excited to spend the Fourth of the July at the beach and two of them performed a heroic feat.

Around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, off-duty firefighter Ryan Harvey and his son Bryce were paddleboarding at Siesta Key Beach, his wife Gina tells ABC7. That’s when they noticed a couple in distress.

Gina captured the incident on camera from the beach as her husband gave chest compressions to the victim and her son, surrounded by other bystanders brought the board to shore.

A spokesperson for the county says there were two incidents near Siesta Key and that both individuals were taken to be checked out at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

A family member reached out to ABC7 to say that while one victim was saved by the heroic actions of the couple. who managed to hold on to the paddleboard to be brought back to shore, sadly the victim receiving chest compressions passed away en route to the hospital of a heart attack.

The family member, who asked not to be identified, said they were thankful to learn the names of the individuals who performed the compressions.

Harvey is a firefighter at North River Fire Department in Palmetto. ABC7 reached out to the department for comment but has not yet heard back.

Editor’s note: After learning of the death of the victim, ABC7 decided to pull the video down from social media. The victim’s family shared their appreciation to the Harveys for their heroic efforts.

