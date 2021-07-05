Elsa now a 65 mph storm moving toward Cuba, then to Florida; storm warnings up for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The 5 a.m. track for Tropical Storm Elsa remains basically unchanged. And at 8 a.m. the intermediate advisory keeps the system at 65 mph and nearing the coat of Cuba. It is a system with a small core of stronger winds, the system will move across Cuba today and into the Florida Keys this evening.

It will then move up the west coast of Florida and spread possible tropical storm conditions across the coastal areas of the Suncoast by Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday. The Suncoast remains in the cone of uncertainty and is a reminder that we must not focus on the centerline track.

Effects of the storm will be felt far from the center with tropical storm winds along the coastal Suncoast.

There will be a marginal risk of tornados as the tropical cyclone moves past and seas will become very rough, building to 14-foot wave action on the near Gulf waters.

Today is the day to take care of that boat and haul it out or carefully check the moorings. Conditions will become unsafe tomorrow. We can expect power outages, especially if the storm tracks closer to the coast, and heavy afternoon and evening rains.

The forecast for today is good, with partly sunny skies to start. However, later in the day we will watch thunderstorms build inland and drift to the coast.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.