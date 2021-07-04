Rain does little to dampen spirits at Fit2Run 4-Miler

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As crowds gathered to run at Nathan Benderson Park ahead of the evening’s fireworks, a deluge opened up on those waiting to partake of the festivities.

Runners stretched under shelter as they waited for the skies to clear. By the 7 p.m. start time there was still some drizzle. Some runners say, it made the event much cooler.

“It was perfect running weather. Earlier it was a deluge, like a hurricane,” said runner Bob Rothbard.

But the rain led to a gorgeous rainbow over the trails as runners and walkers powered through.

First place overall went to Bruce Bragg, a 26-year-old male from South Bend, Indiana. But every single runner today, who braved the rain won!

