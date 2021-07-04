Advertise With Us
Manatee County Deputies make 5 DUI arrests overnight

WWSB Generic Stock 13
WWSB Generic Stock 13(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit conducted a DUI Saturation Patrol on Saturday, July 3rd into Sunday, July 4th. 

During this operation, Traffic Unit deputies made five DUI arrests, two Felony and six Misdemeanor arrests.  At the same time, deputies issued three Court Summons,  45 citations and wrote four warnings. 

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office will conduct its next DUI Saturation Patrol on Friday, August 27th.

August is also Child Safety Awareness Month. Deputies urge drivers to make sure all children are restrained with the proper safety devices inside of vehicles.

