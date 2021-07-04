Advertise With Us
Local Republican leaders show their support for former President Donald Trump during Sarasota rally

Former President Donald Trump holds rally in Sarasota.
Former President Donald Trump holds rally in Sarasota.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thousands of people converging on the Sarasota County Fairgrounds on Saturday. They were listening to what former President Donald Trump had to say.

What he had to say was a lot of what you heard on the campaign trail last year. Talking about the economy, the election and everything in between. He had the huge crowd all fired up.

Trump supporters say they want to see him run again in 2024. Many local political leaders on hand showing their support for the former president. A heavy downpour didn’t keep the crowd of tens of thousands away.

“Through the rain, through the storm, you are all here soaking wet because you believe in America,” said Representative Greg Steube, a Republican Congressman from Florida’s 17th Congressional District.

“Living the American dream, that’s what we’re all fighting for up here, for your kids and your grandkids,” said Representative Vern Buchanan, a Republican Congressman from Florida’s 16th Congressional District.

“I think there’s a strong desire to see President Trump run again,” said Christian Ziegler, Vice Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida. “I think he started a movement that was really America First all the way through.”

