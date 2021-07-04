8 AM Update: Elsa approaching Cuba

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Elsa weakened more this morning, with peak winds dropping to 65 mph. The storm is still moving slower, moving WNW at 14 mph. The storm will move across Cuba Monday. As the storm hits the mountains of Cuba it could weaken even more.

There is still uncertainty about the exact track of the storm Tuesday. The official “Cone of Uncertainty” has Elsa crossing Florida Tuesday. But that track could change by 175 to 200 miles east or west. By Sunday afternoon the track will become better defined. Now is the time to prepare for the worst, then hope for the best. We will continue to update this storm on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends at 6am Sunday, also here online, our ABC7 Mobile Weather App, and Facebook live reports after updates from the National Hurricane Center. The next updates occur at 5am, 8am and 11am this morning.

Good news for 4th of July - Elsa has no effect on our holiday. Sunday, the 4th of July, most of us stay dry with only a 20% chance of any showers. Monday afternoon showers are more likely with a 40% chance of afternoon showers. Happy 4th of July!

