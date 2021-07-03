USF campuses switching to remote learning on Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The University of South Florida is switching to remote learning on Tuesday as they are closely watching Tropical Storm Elsa.

“The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our highest priority as we track the storm,” the college said in a statement.

The college is encouraging all instructors to be flexible in case of power outages.

Only staff members who are classified as essential and/or have been identified a vital to campus operations should report to campus on Tuesday. If you are unsure of your status, contact your supervisor.

The college is expecting in-person classes to resume on Wednesday, July 7.

Currently, residence halls and residential dining facilities at USF Tampa and USF St. Petersburg remain open. USF Health clinical operations will also continue at this time.

Any significant updates can be found here.

