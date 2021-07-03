Trump supporters flock to the Sarasota County Fairgrounds ahead of Saturday’s rally

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - He’s been here before and he’ll be back again on Saturday.

Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds. Some people have been camping out here since Monday waiting for the big day.

“We’re very excited, we were in Ohio last week and we had a tremendous turnout,” said Rick Frazier, a Trump supporter from Ohio. “And this probably is going to double the Ohio turnout from our estimates.”

Crews have been working all week getting the stage and the rally site ready. Local Republican officials say it’s great to be able to welcome back President Trump.

“Former President Trump can be any place but he’s chosen Sarasota,” said Jack Brill, acting chairman of the Republican Party of Sarasota County. “We have all the support and base that’s here, it’s exciting when a president or a former president comes to any area and he still has a lot of support in this area.”

Tens of thousands of supporters are expected to be on hand. One of those supporters tells us he was able to give the former president a hug on stage during one of his rallies.

“It was unbelievable excitement, even the president saw when he told me to jump the first time,” said Gene Huber, a Trump supporter from West Palm Beach. “He said I’m not worried about him, I’m just worried he’s going to give me a kiss.”

It’s not known what the former president will be talking about. There will also be other speakers and fireworks after the rally.

Gates open at 2 p.m. on Saturday. President Trump is expected to speak around 8 p.m.

