Tracking Hurricane Elsa and the 4th of July Weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Elsa weakened slightly overnight, with peak winds dropping from 85 mph to 80 mph. The storm is still moving fast, moving WNW at 29 mph. The biggest change with the storm is that the American and European computer models are coming into better agreement on the potential track. Previous runs of the Euro had the storm on the east side of Florida. The latest Euro model keeps the storm farther west, similar to the American. Both models weaken the storm significantly Monday as it crosses Cuba. As the storm hits the mountains of Cuba, that should take it back to Tropical Storm strength.

There is still great uncertainty for the track of the storm Tuesday/Wednesday. The official “Cone of Uncertainty” has Elsa crossing Florida Tuesday. But that track could change by 175 to 200 miles east or west. As we go through the weekend the track will become better defined. Now is the time to prepare for the worst, then hope for the best. We will continue to update this storm on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends at 6am Saturday, also here online, our ABC7 Mobile Weather App, and Facebook live reports after updates from the National Hurricane Center. The next updates occur at 5am, 8am and 11am this morning.

Good news for 4th of July weekend - Elsa has no effect on our holiday. Isolated showers will occur Saturday, both morning and afternoon. But they should all end by fireworks time, 9pm for tonight’s show at Nathan Benderson Park. Sunday, the 4th of July, most of us stay dry with only a 20% chance of any showers. Monday afternoon showers are more likely with a 40% chance of afternoon showers. Happy 4th of July!

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.