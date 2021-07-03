Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens in Game 3, one game left to sweep Stanley Cup

(Gerry Broome | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTREAL (AP) - Tyler Johnson and the quick-strike Tampa Bay Lightning are one win from defending their title following a 6-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Lightning caught the Canadiens flat-footed by scoring twice in the opening minutes of each of the first two periods. They took a 3-0 series lead, with Game 4 at Montreal on Monday night. Johnson scored twice and Nikita Kurcherov and Victor Hedman each had a goal and assist. Jan Rutta and Blake Coleman, with an empty-netter, also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 31 shots.

