Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency for 15 counties ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Earlier Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 15 counties ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.

That state of emergency includes the following counties:

  • Charlotte County
  • Citrus County
  • Collier County
  • DeSoto County
  • Hardee County
  • Hernando County
  • Hillsborough County
  • Lee County
  • Levy County
  • Manatee County
  • Miami-Dade County
  • Monroe County
  • Pasco County
  • Pinellas County
  • Sarasota County

Saturday morning, the State of Emergency Operations Center activated Level Two, partial evacuation, according to the governor.

The Division of Emergency Management is holding twice-daily calls for all 67 county emergency management offices.

The governor is urging residents in these areas to prepare.

To watch the full briefing from the governor, click here. DeSantis said the state will also be giving an update on Sunday.

