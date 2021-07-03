Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency for 15 counties ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Earlier Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 15 counties ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.

That state of emergency includes the following counties:

Charlotte County

Citrus County

Collier County

DeSoto County

Hardee County

Hernando County

Hillsborough County

Lee County

Levy County

Manatee County

Miami-Dade County

Monroe County

Pasco County

Pinellas County

Sarasota County

Saturday morning, the State of Emergency Operations Center activated Level Two, partial evacuation, according to the governor.

The Division of Emergency Management is holding twice-daily calls for all 67 county emergency management offices.

The governor is urging residents in these areas to prepare.

To watch the full briefing from the governor, click here. DeSantis said the state will also be giving an update on Sunday.

