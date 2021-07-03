Florida Highway Patrol investigating shooting incident on I-75 in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting incident on I-75 in Sarasota.

Troopers responded to a shooting near the 182-mile marker around 3 p.m. on Friday.

After some investigating, troopers found that drivers of a Dodge Ram Truck and a Ford F150 Truck were in a road rage incident with another vehicle.

The driver of the Dodge Ram Truck then allegedly fired five shots toward the victim’s vehicle, hitting the right side all five times.

According to FHP, both trucks then left the scene. There were no injuries and the investigation is ongoing, with criminal charges pending.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.