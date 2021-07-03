Crowds wrap around block to see former President Trump in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Doors have opened for the public to arrive at former President Trump’s rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds.

Tickets were free but there was a limit of 5,000. Lines stretched as far back as Tuttle Avenue from Robarts Arena. Lines seemed orderly and many were decked out in red, white and blue as they carried signs.

The city is also starting to experience heavy traffic due to the lines. Be aware if you are out and about.

The “Save America” rally is co-sponsored by the Republican Party of Florida. The former president is expected to speak at 8 p.m.

