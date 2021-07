2 PM Update: Tropical Storm Elsa expected to slow down later today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Tropical Storm Elsa weakened this morning and now is staying consistent with maximum sustained winds at 70 mph. The storm is still moving fast, moving WNW at 29 mph. The directional speed is expected to slow down as we head later into our Saturday.

The Meteorological Service of the Dominican Republic has changed the Hurricane Warning to a Tropical Storm Warning from Punta Palenque to the border with Haiti, changed the Tropical Storm Warning to a Tropical Storm Watch east of Punta Palenque to Cabo Engano, and discontinued the Tropical Storm Watch for the north coast of the Dominican Republic.

The American and European computer models are coming into better agreement on the potential track. Previous runs of the Euro had the storm on the east side of Florida. The latest Euro model keeps the storm farther west, similar to the American. Both models weaken the storm significantly Monday as it crosses Cuba. As the storm hits the mountains of Cuba, that should impact the intensity.

There is still great uncertainty for the track of the storm Tuesday/Wednesday. However, the uncertainty is starting to narrow as models become more aligned. The official “Cone of Uncertainty” has Elsa crossing Florida Tuesday. But that track could change by 175 to 200 miles east or west. As we go through the weekend the track will become better defined. Now is the time to prepare for the worst, then hope for the best.

Good news for 4th of July weekend - Elsa has no effect on our holiday. Isolated showers will occur Saturday afternoon. They should all end by fireworks time, 9pm for tonight’s show at Nathan Benderson Park. Sunday, the 4th of July, most of us stay dry with only a 20% chance of any showers. Monday afternoon showers are more likely with a 40% chance of afternoon showers. Happy 4th of July!

Tropical Storm Elsa (WWSB)

