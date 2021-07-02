Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Wounded 10-year-old girl played dead after family shot and killed in Houston home

By KTRK staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A brave 10-year-old girl was in the hospital Thursday after she and her family were shot by a gunman in their Houston home.

Houston police say 29-year-old Donyavia Lagway, 35-year-old Gregory Carhee and 6-year-old Harmony Carhee were all shot to death. A 1-year-old child was unharmed.

The 10-year-old girl was shot in the arm, family members said. Her name was not provided.

She played dead, and when the shooter left, got her baby brother and video-called her grandmother to get help.

“‘Granny, someone came in and shot me, my momma and my dad and sister, and they’re dead.’ She was in the house about 15 minutes with the bodies until we got here,” said Angela Ervin, a family member.

Police don’t think the killer, believed to be in his 20s, forced his way in. The girl said he was wearing a medical mask. The couple had been together for more than a decade.

Relatives of the victims wasted no time packing up and moving the family’s belongings out. A family of six lived in the apartment. Only three are left.

“No, this is sad, very sad,” said Gloria Johnson, a Houston resident who brought balloons to the crime scene.

The 10-year-old is still in the hospital.

An 8-year-old boy in the family was not at home when the shooting happened.

Homicide investigators are working on reviewing surveillance video in the area.

There is a $5,000 reward for information on the case.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

The projected path of Elsa.
Tropical Storm Elsa tracking northwestward, forecasters say
Health alert for Sarasota County, red tide present in the Gulf
Cone of uncertainty now on Florida
Tropical Storm Elsa to move through Caribbean
Here’s how to attend former President Trump’s rally in Sarasota this weekend
Meteorologist John Scalzi
Tropical Storm Elsa forms and the Suncoast is in the forecast cone

Latest News

A hiring sign shows in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021. Barely more than a year after...
US adds a solid 850,000 jobs as economy extends its gains
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run...
Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson tests positive for marijuana, will miss Olympic 100
A man with Alzheimer's disease forgot he was married and fell in love with his wife all over...
Man with Alzheimer's marries wife for second time
A Boy Scout uses a toy shark to demonstrate the attack that injured his hand as he was rowing a...
Boy Scout hospitalized after shark bites hand
Yordan Cespedes, left, and Andy Herrera
Charlotte deputies crack catalytic converter theft case