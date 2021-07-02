Sarasota bakery storefront partially collapses, no one hurt

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - No one was injured after the partial collapse of a structure at Webber and Beneva.

The incident occurred at Guillermo’s Bakery Friday afternoon just after 1 p.m.

Only employees were inside and they told ABC7 that they hear a loud crash. The front façade of the store front, including the canopy and sign fell onto three parked cars.

