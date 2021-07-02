Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Sarasota bakery storefront partially collapses, no one hurt

No one was injured in the collapse.
No one was injured in the collapse.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - No one was injured after the partial collapse of a structure at Webber and Beneva.

The incident occurred at Guillermo’s Bakery Friday afternoon just after 1 p.m.

Only employees were inside and they told ABC7 that they hear a loud crash. The front façade of the store front, including the canopy and sign fell onto three parked cars.

