Protestors have voices heard following police incident involving Malcom Johnson

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Protestors were out here having their voices heard. A video has ignited a lot of outrage. It shows two Sarasota Police officers attempting to arrest Malcom Johnson at Fredd Atkins Park in Newtown. He had a warrant for his arrest out of Manatee County.

“They could’ve handled the situation better than they did, they are out here to protect us not hurt us, and that was just too much excess force,” said Crystal Robinson, Malcom’s mom.

Protestors on Thursday night included family, friends, and different groups such as Black Lives Matter.

“We want to get across that there’s a difference between justifiable and non-justifiable force, we want to get across that black lives matter,” said Sarah Parker, who is on the Leadership Board with Black Lives Matter.

Police say drugs were found on Johnson and that he was not cooperating. He was eventually taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest and possession. Robinson says she and others want some answers.

“The protest is for us to let us know they have to stop this, we’re not going to sit back and tolerate it,” said Robinson.

Sarasota Police say they have been transparent, even releasing bodycam footage of the incident. An internal affairs investigation could take up to six months to complete. Both police officers are still on duty.

Malcom Johnson remains behind bars in the Sarasota County Jail.

