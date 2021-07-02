Pet of the Week: Honey the Akita

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Introducing Honey, a mild-mannered and gentle Akita waiting to find her forever home.

Honey is looking for a family where she can be the queen of her castle – she would do best in a home without other dogs or children.

If you’re interested in meeting her or other adoptable dogs, call The Akita Rescue of Florida at (603) 289-8899.

