Pet of the Week: Honey the Akita

Honey is looking for her forever home.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Introducing Honey, a mild-mannered and gentle Akita waiting to find her forever home.

Honey is looking for a family where she can be the queen of her castle – she would do best in a home without other dogs or children.

If you’re interested in meeting her or other adoptable dogs, call The Akita Rescue of Florida at (603) 289-8899.

