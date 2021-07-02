Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Hurricane Elsa maintains strength as it passes the Windward Islands

Hurricane Elsa update on July 2 at 5 p.m.
Hurricane Elsa update on July 2 at 5 p.m.(WWSB)
By Justin Hobbs
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Hurricane conditions continue to be felt along the Windward Islands as Elsa tracks pass the islands and to the west-northwest at 29mph.

Reports from a NOAA hurricane hunter aircraft indicate that maximum windspeeds are still near 85mph. However, the mean sea level pressure has risen a bit from 993mb to 998mb. Elsa will continue to track towards Haiti and parts of the Dominican Republic, likely bringing heavy rainfall and hurricane force winds.

Some decrease in winds is possible on Monday as Elsa interacts with Cuba. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

On the forecast track, Elsa will move away from the Windward Islands during the next several hours, move across the eastern Caribbean Sea this afternoon and tonight, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola late Saturday or Saturday night

By Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba, and move near portions of central and western Cuba Sunday night and early Monday

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest forecast track for Hurricane Elsa.
Elsa gaining strength as bears down on Hispaniola; Florida still on guard
The projected path of Elsa.
Tropical Storm Elsa tracking northwestward, forecasters say
Health alert for Sarasota County, red tide present in the Gulf
Here’s how to attend former President Trump’s rally in Sarasota this weekend
Cone of uncertainty now on Florida
Tropical Storm Elsa to move through Caribbean

Latest News

July 2, 2021 11 am Hurricane Elsa track
The latest forecast track for Hurricane Elsa.
Elsa gaining strength as bears down on Hispaniola; Florida still on guard
Florida waits and watches
Hurricane Elsa forms
Models differ quite a bit to what Elsa does
Coastal morning storms possible on Friday