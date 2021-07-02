Hurricane Elsa maintains strength as it passes the Windward Islands

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Hurricane conditions continue to be felt along the Windward Islands as Elsa tracks pass the islands and to the west-northwest at 29mph.

Reports from a NOAA hurricane hunter aircraft indicate that maximum windspeeds are still near 85mph. However, the mean sea level pressure has risen a bit from 993mb to 998mb. Elsa will continue to track towards Haiti and parts of the Dominican Republic, likely bringing heavy rainfall and hurricane force winds.

Some decrease in winds is possible on Monday as Elsa interacts with Cuba. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

On the forecast track, Elsa will move away from the Windward Islands during the next several hours, move across the eastern Caribbean Sea this afternoon and tonight, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola late Saturday or Saturday night

By Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba, and move near portions of central and western Cuba Sunday night and early Monday

