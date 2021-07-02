Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Department of Justice releases Capitol riot tunnel standoff video

By CNN
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Justice released bodycamera videos Thursday from the assault on the Capitol Hill tunnel recorded during the January 6, 2021 riot.

The videos, which have graphic visuals and languages, were released after CNN and other media outlets sued prosecutors to gain access.

This particular footage was released as part of the evidence collected against Federico Klein, a former state department employee.

The Trump political appointee has pleaded not guilty to an eight-count indictment for allegedly assaulting police officers with a stolen riot shield.

Klein can be seen briefly in the video

Capitol police officers, some who were bleeding, are repeatedly heard pleading with rioters to let go of the door and leave the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The projected path of Elsa.
Tropical Storm Elsa tracking northwestward, forecasters say
Health alert for Sarasota County, red tide present in the Gulf
Cone of uncertainty now on Florida
Tropical Storm Elsa to move through Caribbean
Here’s how to attend former President Trump’s rally in Sarasota this weekend
Meteorologist John Scalzi
Tropical Storm Elsa forms and the Suncoast is in the forecast cone

Latest News

Nearby homes and cars were damaged in the blast. At least 16 people were injured, three...
17 hurt as illegal fireworks cache explodes in Los Angeles
DOJ releases bodycamera footage of the Capitol riot "tunnel scene."
GRAHIC: DOJ releases bodycamera footage of the Capitol riot "tunnel scene"
Protest in the Newtown section of Sarasota for Malcom Johnson.
Protestors have voices heard following police incident involving Malcom Johnson
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2020 file photo, a statue stands outside the Boys Scouts of America...
Boy Scouts of America reaches $850M agreement with victims