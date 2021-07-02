Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

FWC warns boaters to watch for manatee ‘footprints’

Watch out for Manatees while boating.
Watch out for Manatees while boating.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Fish and Wildlife Commissioners are warning boaters to be wary of manatee footprints if they are out boating this holiday weekend.

Manatees leave large circular air bubbles and ripples that many call “footprints.” Keep your speed down and be observant.

Their tails can leave ripples while they swim and you might see their snouts poking up to take a breath of air, If you hit a manatee while boating call Wildlife Alert immediately at1-888-404-3922.

Celebrate Independence Day the Floridian way with these wildlife-friendly tips: https://bit.ly/3xcfCoG

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The projected path of Elsa.
Tropical Storm Elsa tracking northwestward, forecasters say
Health alert for Sarasota County, red tide present in the Gulf
Cone of uncertainty now on Florida
Tropical Storm Elsa to move through Caribbean
Here’s how to attend former President Trump’s rally in Sarasota this weekend
Meteorologist John Scalzi
Tropical Storm Elsa forms and the Suncoast is in the forecast cone

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Tally of missing in Florida condo collapse falls to 128 after audit; death toll at 20
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office divers recovered a body at Nathan Benderson Park Friday morning.
Body found in water at Nathan Benderson Park
Better Business Bureau warns of hurricane scammers as Suncoast keeps eye on Elsa
Yordan Cespedes, left, and Andy Herrera
Charlotte deputies crack catalytic converter theft case