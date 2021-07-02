Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Feisty woman celebrates turning 100, gets parade, too

By Kent Erdahl
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. (KARE) – Louise Kimmes says doesn’t like a fuss, but she got a big surprise party anyway for her 100th birthday.

Her sisters, children, grandchildren and plenty of friends all turned up to wish her well at the celebration.

“That’s the most birthday I ever celebrated in my whole life,” Kimmes said. “I suppose I better thank them. Otherwise, I don’t know what to say.”

She had lots of folks to thank, too.

In addition to the party, a parade of cars drove by the farm, honking their horns, waving and dropping off presents.

And her secret to staying young at heart?

Kimmes said she doesn’t have time to die. She’s too busy with projects like sewing quilts and diapers for charity.

Copyright 2021 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The projected path of Elsa.
Tropical Storm Elsa tracking northwestward, forecasters say
Health alert for Sarasota County, red tide present in the Gulf
Cone of uncertainty now on Florida
Tropical Storm Elsa to move through Caribbean
Here’s how to attend former President Trump’s rally in Sarasota this weekend
Meteorologist John Scalzi
Tropical Storm Elsa forms and the Suncoast is in the forecast cone

Latest News

With many public fireworks shows canceled last year, more Americans chose to shoot off their...
Fireworks injuries, deaths spiked during pandemic
'Dummies' play an integral role in pioneering space flight.
'Dummies' are unsung heroes of space travel
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Tally of missing in Florida condo collapse falls to 128 after audit; death toll at 20
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean
A hiring sign shows in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021. Barely more than a year after...
U.S. hiring accelerated last month as workers see pay gains