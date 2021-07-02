Elsa update: Winds up to 60 mph; still tracking west-northwest

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Elsa has strengthened Friday morning and is very near the Lesser Antilles, the National Hurricane Center is reporting. Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin there in a couple of hours.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast over the next 12 to 24 hours, followed by little change in strength.

The Dominican Republic has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for its southern coast, from Cabo Engano to the Haitian border. Haiti has also issued a Hurricane Watch for its southern coastline from Port Au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic.

The numbers at 5 a.m., Friday:

Location: 12.7N 58.6W, about 70 miles east-southeast of Barbados

Maximum sustained winds: 60 mph

Present movement: west-northwest at 28 mph

Minimum central pressure: 1001 mb (29.56 inches)

At 5 a.m., the storm is moving quickly toward the west-northwest near 28 mph, and this motion is expected to continue during the next couple of days.

On this track, Elsa will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands this morning, move across the eastern Caribbean Sea late today and tonight, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday. By Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba.

Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.

Wind: Tropical storm conditions are expected in portions of the Windward and southern Leeward Islands within the warning areas and possible in the watch areas later today. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning areas in the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Saturday, with hurricane conditions possible in southern Haiti. Tropical storm conditions are possible in Jamaica Saturday night or early Sunday.

Storm Surge: A storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 1 to 3 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds along the southern coast of Hispaniola.

Rainfall: Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to produce rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches with maximum amounts of 10 inches today across the Windward and southern Leeward Islands, including Barbados. This rain may lead to isolated flash flooding and mudslides.

Over Puerto Rico, rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with localized amounts of 5 inches is expected late today into Saturday. This rain may lead to isolated flash flooding and minor river flooding, along with the potential for mudslides.

Across portions of southern Hispaniola and Jamaica, rainfall of 4 to 8 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches is possible Saturday into Sunday. This rain may lead to scattered flash flooding and mudslides.

Definitions

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area.

Satellite images of Tropical Storm Elsa Friday, July 2. (NOAA)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.