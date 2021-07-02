Elsa now a hurricane with Florida still on guard.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Overnight Tropical Storm Elsa has become better organized and surface observations indicate it is now a hurricane. Storms are beginning to wrap around what appears to be a developing core. Hurricane Hunter aircraft will be flying into the storm later today providing valuable information about the storm structure and general environmental conditions around the storm. All of this will be an aid to the computer models which, right now, ranging from dissipating the storm in the Caribbean to building a category three storm in the Gulf. Currently, the best forecast shows the earliest impact from a closer storm forecast occurring on, at the earliest, Monday morning and with a most likely time of Tuesday, if we see an impact. We will know more as we move into the weekend as to the impacts on Florida.

A west wind pattern is now established over Florida. This flow pattern favors morning showers near the coast and inland storms in the afternoon. Slightly less rain is expected over the weekend.

