Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Elsa now a hurricane with Florida still on guard.

The projected path of Hurricane Elsa.
The projected path of Hurricane Elsa.(WWSB-TV)
By John Scalzi
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Overnight Tropical Storm Elsa has become better organized and surface observations indicate it is now a hurricane. Storms are beginning to wrap around what appears to be a developing core. Hurricane Hunter aircraft will be flying into the storm later today providing valuable information about the storm structure and general environmental conditions around the storm. All of this will be an aid to the computer models which, right now, ranging from dissipating the storm in the Caribbean to building a category three storm in the Gulf. Currently, the best forecast shows the earliest impact from a closer storm forecast occurring on, at the earliest, Monday morning and with a most likely time of Tuesday, if we see an impact. We will know more as we move into the weekend as to the impacts on Florida.

A west wind pattern is now established over Florida. This flow pattern favors morning showers near the coast and inland storms in the afternoon. Slightly less rain is expected over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Florida waits and watches
Hurricane Elsa forms

Most Read

The projected path of Elsa.
Tropical Storm Elsa tracking northwestward, forecasters say
Health alert for Sarasota County, red tide present in the Gulf
Cone of uncertainty now on Florida
Tropical Storm Elsa to move through Caribbean
Here’s how to attend former President Trump’s rally in Sarasota this weekend
Meteorologist John Scalzi
Tropical Storm Elsa forms and the Suncoast is in the forecast cone

Latest News

Florida waits and watches
Hurricane Elsa forms
Models differ quite a bit to what Elsa does
Coastal morning storms possible on Friday
Weather update
First Alert Weather - 6pm July 1, 2021
11 p.m. update for Tropical Storm Elsa
Elsa holding its course; Dominican Republic issues watches for southern coast