Driver stopped doing 125 mph on State Road 31

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver was arrested after being clocked doing 125 mph in a 60 mph zone in poor conditions, in a car with drugs and drug paraphernalia inside , the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were conducting radar speed checks on State Road 31 July 1, when they observed a 2017 black Volkswagen Jetta traveling at an extremely dangerous rate of speed, a news release said.

The vehicle was in the process of passing four vehicles at once with oncoming traffic, in dark and wet conditions. The vehicle was clocked going 125 miles per hour in a posted 60 mph zone.

A traffic stop was conducted where the driver was identified as Brandon Montague, 26, of Fort Myers. Deputies noticed a strong odor of marijuana as they approached the car. Montague advised he did not possess a medical marijuana card which was confirmed by dispatch. During a search of the vehicle, deputies located:

2.2 grams of mushrooms

one Stundenglass vaporizer

eight bongs

nine smoking bowls

five grinders

two acid strips that were wrapped in a piece of tin foil

13.2 grams of marijuana

1 pair of brass knuckles

1 black digital scale,

1 green rubber ashtray,

rolling papers and 2 clear plastic bags.

Montague was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed unlicensed weapon, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies found quite a few items in a car after a traffic stop Thursday. (CCSO)

