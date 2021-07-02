Advertise With Us
Body found in water at Nathan Benderson Park

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office divers recovered a body at Nathan Benderson Park Friday morning.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office divers recovered a body at Nathan Benderson Park Friday morning.(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says they recovered a body in the water at Nathan Benderson Park early Friday.

Deputies and fire crews responded to a marine rescue around 4:30 a.m. When units arrived, they learned two individuals took a paddle boat into the middle of the lake when the boat began to malfunction. The two jumped in the water; one of them was able to make it back to shore but called 911 when he noticed his friend was having trouble swimming.

Divers from the Sheriff’s Office were able to recover a deceased male in the north end of the lake at abut 11 a.m. Based on very preliminary investigation, the man is believed to be the missing individual from this morning’s incident.

Detectives will continue to investigate and work with the medical examiner’s office to confirm the man’s identity.

