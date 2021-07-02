BBB warns of hurricane scammers as Suncoast keeps eye on Elsa

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In the event that Hurricane Elsa hits Florida, the BBB wants residents to be wary of scams that will inevitably follow.

Natural disasters can bring out the best in people, as strangers reach out to help others in need. Unfortunately, the aftermath of a major storm typically also brings out many types of scams and unlicensed contractors who take advantage of those who have been victimized.

Storm chasers and out-of-town contractors frequently travel to solicit business.

The BBB has listed several ways to protect yourself . Disaster victims should never feel pressured to make a decision by an unknown contractor. Consumers should Start With Trust and look for the BBB Accredited Business Seal; these companies are screened, monitored, licensed and trusted. Storm chasers may not have proper licensure for your area and may offer quick fixes or make big promises to which they won’t deliver.

BBB offers resources for storm victims at: bbb.org/floridahurricane

