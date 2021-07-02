Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

BBB warns of hurricane scammers as Suncoast keeps eye on Elsa

(WDBJ)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In the event that Hurricane Elsa hits Florida, the BBB wants residents to be wary of scams that will inevitably follow.

Natural disasters can bring out the best in people, as strangers reach out to help others in need. Unfortunately, the aftermath of a major storm typically also brings out many types of scams and unlicensed contractors who take advantage of those who have been victimized.

Storm chasers and out-of-town contractors frequently travel to solicit business.

The BBB has listed several ways to protect yourself. Disaster victims should never feel pressured to make a decision by an unknown contractor.  Consumers should Start With Trust and look for the BBB Accredited Business Seal; these companies are screened, monitored, licensed and trusted.  Storm chasers may not have proper licensure for your area and may offer quick fixes or make big promises to which they won’t deliver.

BBB offers resources for storm victims at: bbb.org/floridahurricane

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The projected path of Elsa.
Tropical Storm Elsa tracking northwestward, forecasters say
Health alert for Sarasota County, red tide present in the Gulf
Cone of uncertainty now on Florida
Tropical Storm Elsa to move through Caribbean
Here’s how to attend former President Trump’s rally in Sarasota this weekend
Meteorologist John Scalzi
Tropical Storm Elsa forms and the Suncoast is in the forecast cone

Latest News

Yordan Cespedes, left, and Andy Herrera
Charlotte deputies crack catalytic converter theft case
The projected path of Hurricane Elsa.
Elsa now a hurricane with Florida still on guard
Florida waits and watches
Hurricane Elsa forms
The projected path of Hurricane Elsa.
8:30 a.m. update: Hurricane Elsa bears down on Barbados, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines