1 car rolls into pond after collision in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - One car became submerged in a pond following a two-vehicle crash in Palmetto.

The crash occurred near Riviera Dunes Way and Haben Blvd in front of the Bradenton Area Visitors Bureau. One car went into the pond but the driver was able to self-extricate.

There are no reports of injuries at this time. ABC7 will update this story as more information is received. Crews are working to remove the vehicle.

