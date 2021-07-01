Turning painful memories into works of art

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “I don’t think I would have gotten through it without having this to go to,” said Cauleen Denman.

Cauleen Denman is a Respiratory Therapist at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

“I’ve been a therapist for 34 years. The stress wasn’t something that I was even prepared for, and we deal with a lot of stress day in and day out,” she added.

She said she has been on the frontlines throughout the pandemic and has worked in the hospital’s Critical Care Unit.

“I don’t think unless you actually experience it that you can see the total impact and devastation that it did cause,” she recalled.

During the pandemic, she turned to art as a way to relieve the stress and help deal with the things she was seeing with the pandemic.

“It kind of became almost like an obsession. It was my thing that I went to,” she said of her art projects.

She said during the pandemic, she created about 150 pieces of art.

What started as a hobby has turned into a side business. Denman now takes special orders for artwork.

Her pieces can be found locally for purchase at The Bazaar on Apricot and Lime.

You can also see her work on her website and on Instagram.

