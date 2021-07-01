Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Tropical Storm Elsa making its way toward Caribbean

Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.
Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At 8 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Elsa was located near latitude 9.6 North, longitude 50.2 West. Elsa is moving toward the west near 25 mph. An even faster motion toward the west-northwest is expected over the next 24 to 36 hours, the National Hurricane Center reported

On the forecast track, Elsa will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.

Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.

A satellite image showing Tropical Storm Elsa in the eastern Caribbean.
A satellite image showing Tropical Storm Elsa in the eastern Caribbean.(NOAA)

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

  • Barbados
  • Martinique
  • St. Lucia
  • St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

  • Guadeloupe
  • Grenada and its dependencies

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within 36 hours.

Check mysuncoast.com for the latest updates on Tropical Storm Elsa and watch our newscasts for the absolute latest on Suncoast weather.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here’s how to attend former President Trump’s rally in Sarasota this weekend
Likely to become the next named storm
Tropical system Invest 97-L chances going up to become Elsa
Health alert for Sarasota County, red tide present in the Gulf
Florida Highway Patrol sees ‘alarming’ trend of excessive speeding
DeSantis vetoes bill to end no-fault auto insurance

Latest News

Fireworks
Sarasota County Democrats focus attention on Fourth of July picnic instead of Trump visit
Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Safety concerns halt rescue efforts at condo collapse site
Summer travel on the Suncoast is looking positive
Suncoast summer travel on the Suncoast rebounding, according to officials
Social media is under fire.
Judge issues injunction halting Florida social media law