Tropical Storm Elsa making its way toward Caribbean

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At 8 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Elsa was located near latitude 9.6 North, longitude 50.2 West. Elsa is moving toward the west near 25 mph. An even faster motion toward the west-northwest is expected over the next 24 to 36 hours, the National Hurricane Center reported

On the forecast track, Elsa will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.

Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.

A satellite image showing Tropical Storm Elsa in the eastern Caribbean. (NOAA)

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

Barbados

Martinique

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

Guadeloupe

Grenada and its dependencies

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within 36 hours.

