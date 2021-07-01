Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Tropical Storm Elsa forms and the Suncoast is in the forecast cone

By John Scalzi
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of Thursday morning, newly formed Tropical Storm Elsa has formed becoming the earliest named fifth storm in the Atlantic.

It is on a forecast track, which at present, may bring the storm into the eastern waters of the Gulf. This puts the Suncoast and all of South Florida into the forecast cone of uncertainty.

Because of that uncertainty, our forecast for next week is low confidence at this point. Any shift in the track forecast will have a large impact on Suncoast weather Monday into Wednesday of next week. All on the Suncoast are urged to keep current on the forecast as we head into the busy holiday weekend.

Currently, the earliest we might be impacted by the storm would be early Monday, but more likely Tuesday. Stay tuned.

In the shorter term, our weather pattern will start to shift today. The strong southeast wind flow that we experienced over the last few days will turn southwest by afternoon. It will stay southwest into the weekend. This pattern will push the heavy afternoon thunderstorm activity inland and away from the beaches. This will keep the coast in much better chances for fair skies for afternoon and evening weekend activity.

