Three injured in U.S. 41 crash in Manatee

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Three people were injured in a crash on U.S. 41 in Manatee County Wednesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

At about 7:15 p.m., a sedan driven by a 21-year-old Bradenton man was heading north on U.S. 41, approaching 53rd Avenue West. Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median and collided with a southbound vehicle, troopers say.

A third southbound vehicle then hit the northbound vehicle before all of the cars involved came to a stop.

The driver of the northbound vehicle sustained serious injuries; the other two drivers had minor injuries, the FHP reported.

