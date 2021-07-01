Advertise With Us
Tampa Bay Lightning wins 3-1 in Stanley Cup Finals Game 2

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The Tampa Bay Lightning lead the Stanley Cup Final two games to none after beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-1on Wednesday night.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made a playoff career-high 42 saves to keep the defending champions in the game and Blake Coleman scored the Game 2 winner on a highlight-reel diving buzzer beater in the second period. Montreal outshot Tampa Bay 43-23 and was the better team for much of the night. But the Lightning beat Carey Price three times and showed they can lean on great goaltending and score opportunistic goals much like the Canadiens.

Game 3 is Friday night in Montreal.

