Tampa Bay Lightning fans pack Suncoast night spots for Stanley Cup final game

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Both the inside and outside bars at Evie’s on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota packed with Tampa Bay Lightning fans.

“Go Bolts,” said a pair of women from Sarasota.

They were taking in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup finals between the Lightning and the Montreal Canadians.

“It’s great, we love the atmosphere, we love it,” said Dalton Paulson, a Tampa Bay Lightning fan. “Tampa’s going crazy, can’t live without it.”

Many fans say this is the next best thing to actually being at Amalie Arena for the game. Hanging out with friends, having some drinks and enjoying the game on all the televisions.

“A lot of jerseys, we put the sound on, everyone gets real excited,” said Stevie Wicks, a manager at Evie’s. “I mean every goal is basically mayhem in here.”

Staff at Evie’s say this is not only fun, but it’s also really good for business.

“It is always a big deal, we get a really nice crowd for it,” said Christine Marcoaldi, a server at Evie’s. “A lot of good energy, lot of people come out, sometimes families younger and older kids.”

The Lightning beat the Canadians in Game 2 by a score of 3 to 1. They now lead the series 2 to 0. Game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals will take place this Friday night at 8pm in Montreal. You can bet that Evie’s and so many other bars across the Suncoast will be packed for that game as well.

