Sarasota County Democrats focus attention on Fourth of July picnic instead of Trump visit

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota will be a very busy place over the Fourth of July weekend.

There will be multiple events celebrating Independence Day and a visit from former President Trump at the Sarasota fairgrounds.

ABC7 reached out to the Sarasota Democratic Party for comment and party chair JoAnne Devries released the following statement:

“While the ex-president wants desperately to hang on to the past and deny the will of the voters, the Sarasota County Democratic Party is concentrating on the future. Our energies are focused on building and supporting good-paying jobs; protecting our fragile environment, which is key to our local economy; ensuring quality, affordable, and accessible healthcare for our citizens; providing an excellent public-school education for all our children; fighting for equality and justice; and working in many other ways to improve the lives of all Sarasota County residents.We had already planned a 4th of July picnic in Venice to celebrate the birth of our country and are focused on that event this weekend.”

The picnic will be held on Sunday July 4 at 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Maxine Barritt Park. Free boxed lunches will be provided to members in good stnading and available for sale to guests who pre-register. You can sign up here.

