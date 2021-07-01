Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

More heavy rain possible Thursday P.M.

Changes come Friday with a wind shift
Rain chances lowering for weekend
Rain chances lowering for weekend(wwsb)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rainfall amounts over the past week have exceeded 8 inches in places and with the ground already saturated we can expect to see some flooding issues along some roadways at times with more strong storms rolling through Thursday afternoon.

Winds will be rather light from the southeast to start the day for Thursday. This will allow for the sea breeze to kick in earlier and push a little farther inland. As the two opposing winds collide we will see another round of strong storms break out and dump up to 2-3 inches of rain over some areas which have already seen some 8 inches plus since Saturday.

In just 7 days we have seen 6 inches of rainfall at the Sarasota/Bradenton airport almost making up for our nearly 7 inch deficit since Jan. 1st. We are now only about 1 inch below average for the year.

The timing of the storms will be a little later in the day as the east coast breeze will take a little longer to get over here and interact with the west coast breeze. We will see partly cloudy skies through the early afternoon with increasing cloudiness through mid afternoon as the storms gather. The high will be right around 90 and lows in the mid 70′s for Thursday.

Friday we see a trough of low pressure move in over the SE U.S. which will bring a timing change to the storms here along the west coast of Florida. We will see onshore flow or winds out of the west which will favor morning coastal showers and scattered storms and then those will progress eastward toward our inland Counties later in the day. The intensity of the storms will be less than what we’ve been seeing as well. The high on Friday will be in the upper 80′s but with the onshore flow it will feel more like the upper 90′s to low 100′s.

Saturday some slightly drier air moves in and our rain chances go down to 30% for those morning coastal storms again, with a 40% chance for late day storms well east of I-75. The weather should be good for all the fireworks display’s Saturday and for July 4th. The high on Saturday will be 88 degrees with a feels like in the upper 90′s due to the increase in humidity coming in from the Gulf.

Sunday or July 4th is calling for the SW wind flow to continue which means we could see scattered morning and early afternoon storms or showers again. These will have nothing to bump up against so they shouldn’t be all that strong as they make their way inland and then eventually toward the east coast of Florida during the late afternoon and evening.

Cone getting close to Florida
Cone getting close to Florida(wwsb)

For the work week we will have to closely monitor what is happening in the tropics. There is a lot of uncertainty with the forecast of what is surly going to be Elsa by day 4 and 5 or Sunday and Monday. Elsa is expected to track through the Caribbean moving from west to east over the next 3 days and then there is a lot that can happen. If the high pressure ridge driving the storm weakens the storm will track more toward Florida, if it builds in quicker and stronger as a low pressure moves out then it will move more toward the central Gulf of Mexico. In fact the spread as to where the center of this cyclone will be is over 700 miles by day 5 or Monday. So it is still too early as to what impact if any this system will have on Florida.

For boaters look for winds out of the ESE at 5-10 knots in the morning and early afternoon turning to the SW later in the afternoon. Seas will be 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters. Winds and seas will be greater as storms move out into the Gulf later in the afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Rain coming to an end
WWSB ABC7 First Alert Weather Wednesday June 30th 2021

Most Read

Here’s how to attend former President Trump’s rally in Sarasota this weekend
Likely to become the next named storm
Tropical system Invest 97-L chances going up to become Elsa
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Major accident on Tamiami Trail & S Sumter Blvd
Man bitten by an alligator while standing in a Nokomis pond.
Man continues to recover after being bitten by an alligator in a Nokomis Pond
Nicholas Groch was arrested Friday
Sarasota man arrested, charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography

Latest News

Rain coming to an end
WWSB ABC7 First Alert Weather Wednesday June 30th 2021
Forecast calls for a trip through the Caribbean
Potential tropical cyclone #5 has formed
First Alert Weather with John Scalzi
More thunderstorms for the Suncoast today, but drier weather arrives for the weekend
Shelf cloud Tuesday afternoon near Longboat key (by Jennifer Samson)
Stormy pattern continues for Wednesday