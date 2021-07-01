Manatee County accepting new lifeguards

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is accepting applications for new lifeguards.

County leaders are emphasizing that they are not facing a shortage, but are actively looking for help as they are heading into the busiest part of their season.

This holiday weekend will bring some of the biggest crowds the staff at Bradenton Beach has seen all year. And they are looking for more help.

“We’re actively trying to pursue it, they’ve been open for... The Lieutenant’s position has been open for a month, and the lifeguard positions have been open for about three months,” said Joe Westerman, beach patrol chief in Manatee County.

Some staff members said the need for lifeguards is paramount. Most are certified EMTs and, without them, it will create more strain on the lifeguards who are already present.

“As we go longer into our season, I need those extra people to give my full-time staff that time off and that much-needed break that they need, so they don’t get burnt out,” said Westerman.

Westerman also said sometimes people apply, assuming the job is easier than it is. But a physical test comes with it, and one active lifeguard spoke to that.

“Make sure your swim is good. Also that you love this kind of lifestyle,” said Lifeguard Michael Winterman. “Because it is a lifestyle. You run, you swim, you paddle, we all enjoy this.”

Manatee County has again emphasized that this is not an immediate need, and beachgoers will remain safe with their current staff.

