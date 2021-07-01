Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Man charged with stealing from elderly woman in his care

Jason McEachern
Jason McEachern(CCSO)
By Venice Gondolier
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (Venice Gondolier) - A Venice man allegedly spent more than $50,000 of an elderly woman’s money on himself over the span of almost five years, our coverage partners at the Venice Gondolier reported.

Jason McEachern, 49, was arrested Thursday and charged with exploitation of the elderly, $50,000 or more.

“A trusted family member took advantage of the situation for his own financial benefit,” the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in recent statement.

The Department of Children and Families first alerted authorities to the case in December 2020, according to a probable cause affidavit.

In April 2016, McEachern and another person became shared power of attorneys over the victim. At that time, McEachern gained access to the 78-year-old’s checking and savings account.

In fall 2020, the other person with power of attorney noticed the bank accounts rapidly depleting and found abnormal spending and payments to accounts not associated with the victim, according to an affidavit.

McEachern admitted to DCF he used money from the account for car payments, car insurance and other items for himself and a friend, the affidavit states.

The affidavit stated McEachern made mobile app transfers to his own bank accounts and used money for various vacations.

The amount he allegedly used over the years amounted to $58,195 and in March the victim had $22 in her checking account, according to an affidavit.

McEachern has other prior arrests including battery and larceny.

