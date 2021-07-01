How to keep your pet safe during the 4th of July weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fourth of July weekend festivities are already underway in some places. After a rough year because of the pandemic, many people on the Suncoast will be celebrating with friends and family once again. Also, those firework shows are back on. But what about your pet? Can they handle those booming explosives in the sky?

“Please keep your dogs inside,” said Marsha Panuce, founder of Donte’s Den.

July 4th is a time of fireworks, big crowds, barbeques and time out in the sun. But it’s also the one day more pets run away from home than any other day of the year.

“It’s the absolute worst time, we will get numerous calls, have you seen my dog, my dog ran away from this crowd and it’s heartbreaking,” she said.

Here are some ways to keep your dog safe:

“Keep your dogs inside so it’s much more comfortable for them,” said Panuce. “If they have a crate that they’re comfortable in, just put them in their crate with a few little treats.”

Also, close your doors and windows and leave the TV on. Make sure your pet is registered.

“You definitely want your dog microchipped -- and there’s also new devices, a GPS, that you can put around their necks and you download an app and you’ll know exactly where your dog is,” she said.

But what about pups with special needs? Like Neo, who is deaf.

“They can feel the vibrations, so we have to minimize those vibrations,” said Panuce. “Sometimes is just easy as putting some cotton balls in their ears. You might say “they’re deaf,’ yes, but they still feel it.”

