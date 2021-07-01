Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

How to keep your pet safe during the 4th of July weekend

By Francesca Constantini
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fourth of July weekend festivities are already underway in some places. After a rough year because of the pandemic, many people on the Suncoast will be celebrating with friends and family once again. Also, those firework shows are back on. But what about your pet? Can they handle those booming explosives in the sky?

“Please keep your dogs inside,” said Marsha Panuce, founder of Donte’s Den.

July 4th is a time of fireworks, big crowds, barbeques and time out in the sun. But it’s also the one day more pets run away from home than any other day of the year.

“It’s the absolute worst time, we will get numerous calls, have you seen my dog, my dog ran away from this crowd and it’s heartbreaking,” she said.

Here are some ways to keep your dog safe:

“Keep your dogs inside so it’s much more comfortable for them,” said Panuce. “If they have a crate that they’re comfortable in, just put them in their crate with a few little treats.”

Also, close your doors and windows and leave the TV on. Make sure your pet is registered.

“You definitely want your dog microchipped -- and there’s also new devices, a GPS, that you can put around their necks and you download an app and you’ll know exactly where your dog is,” she said.

But what about pups with special needs? Like Neo, who is deaf.

“They can feel the vibrations, so we have to minimize those vibrations,” said Panuce. “Sometimes is just easy as putting some cotton balls in their ears. You might say “they’re deaf,’ yes, but they still feel it.”

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here’s how to attend former President Trump’s rally in Sarasota this weekend
Likely to become the next named storm
Tropical system Invest 97-L chances going up to become Elsa
Florida Highway Patrol sees ‘alarming’ trend of excessive speeding
DeSantis vetoes bill to end no-fault auto insurance
Seaweed concerning some Venice residents and beachgoers.
Residents, beachgoers concerned over seaweed washing up on Venice beaches

Latest News

Fans enjoy Stanley Cup Finals at Suncoast night spots.
Tampa Bay Lightning fans pack Suncoast night spots for Stanley Cup finals
Cone of uncertainty now on Florida
Tropical Storm Elsa to move through Caribbean
Tampa Bay Lightning wins Game 2 of Stanley Cup Finals.
Tampa Bay Lightning wins 3-1 in Stanley Cup Finals Game 2
Work at the site has been deliberate and treacherous. The pancake collapse of the building left...
Latest victims in condo tower collapse include 2 children