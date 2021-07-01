Elsa holding its course; Haiti issues tropical storm watch

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents on the island of Hispaniola are preparing for the effects of Tropical Storm Elsa as early as Saturday night.

At 5 p.m., a tropical storm watch is in effect for the southern and western coasts of Haiti from the southern border of the Dominican Republic to Le Mole le St. Nicholas.

Elsa still moving rapidly west-northwestward at about 29 mph, the National Hurricane Center reported.

Elsa will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday. By Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles, mainly to the north of the center.

The latest numbers from the National Hurricane Center:

Location: 11.2N 53.8W, about 410 miles east-southeast of Barbados

Maximum sustained winds: 45 mph

Present movement: West-northwest at 29 mph

Minimum central pressure: 1005 mb (29.68 inches)

Wind: Tropical storm conditions are expected in portions of the Windward and the southern Leeward Islands within the warning areas on Friday. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch areas in the Lesser Antilles on Friday. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area in Haiti on Saturday.

Storm surge: A storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 1 to 3 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds along the southern coast of Hispaniola.

Rainfall: Elsa is expected to produce rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches with maximum amounts of 10 inches on Friday across the Windward and the southern Leeward Islands, including Barbados. This rain may lead to isolated flash flooding and mudslides.

Over Puerto Rico, rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with localized amounts of 5 inches is expected Friday into Saturday. This rain may lead to isolated flash flooding and minor river flooding, along with the potential for mudslides.

Along portions of southern Hispaniola, rainfall of 4 to 8 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches is possible on Saturday. This rain may lead to scattered flash flooding and mudslides.

