City officials remind beach-goers that Lido Beach is Fido-free

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota wants to remind visitors that Lido Beach is a Fido-Free zone, meaning no dogs are allowed.

The city has released two videos, linked below to focus on the unintended consequences of dogs at the beach, including harmful impacts to wildlife and water quality.

“Dogs and Threatened Species” highlights the threats posed by dogs, whether leashed or unleashed, to threatened species currently nesting on Lido Beach, including least terns, snowy plovers, and black skimmers.

“Man’s best friend isn’t bird’s best friend,” said Kylie Wilson, Audubon Florida Education Coordinator. “Seeing or sensing a dog can cause these threatened birds to fly away from their nests and chicks, leaving them vulnerable to real predators such as crows, crabs and coyotes. It’s important we do everything we can to help these threatened species, and you can help by enjoying your dog away from the beach.”

“Dogs and Water Quality” focuses on the potentially harmful impact to water quality when owners do not pick up after their pet. It is estimated 40% of dog owners in the City of Sarasota leave excrement on the ground, whether on the beach, right-of-way, or backyard.

Brohard Beach and Paw Park in Venice is the only dog beach in the Sarasota region.

