Charlotte sheriff’s K-9 to get donated protective gear

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 Copper will be getting some extra protection on the the job, thanks to a nonprofit organization.

Copper will be getting a bullet- and stab-protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., that provides custom-fitted gear for working K-9 officers. The organization has provided over 4,301 vests to K-9s in the U.S.

“Knowing that we will have an extra level of protection while on duty, doing what we love, is priceless,” said Copper’s partner and handler, Dep. Steven Sella.

Copper is about 5 years old and has been with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office for about a year, after he was rescued from the Animal Welfare League. Copper specializes in finding missing and endangered humans.

Sella was recently recognized as a Master Handler. In Copper’s brief career, he and Dep. Sella have successfully located multiple missing and endangered individuals resulting in life-saving outcomes, the sheriff’s office said.

Copper’s vest is sponsored by the National Police Association. Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.

