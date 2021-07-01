Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

3 dead in Houston shooting; wounded child calls for help

Houston Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu says the shooting happened late Wednesday at an...
Houston Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu says the shooting happened late Wednesday at an apartment complex.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston are searching for a shooter who they say killed three people, including a young girl, and wounded another child who was able to call her grandmother to summon help.

Houston Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu says the shooting happened late Wednesday at an apartment complex.

Cantu says that when authorities arrived, they found a man, a woman and a girl believed to be about 5 to 7 years old who were fatally shot.

Police say the wounded girl, believed to be about 10 years old, was in stable condition.

Police believe the woman was the mother of the two girls.

Police say the victims may have known the shooter because there were no signs of a break-in.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here’s how to attend former President Trump’s rally in Sarasota this weekend
Likely to become the next named storm
Tropical system Invest 97-L chances going up to become Elsa
Health alert for Sarasota County, red tide present in the Gulf
Florida Highway Patrol sees ‘alarming’ trend of excessive speeding
DeSantis vetoes bill to end no-fault auto insurance

Latest News

FILE - A hiring sign shows in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021.
US jobless claims fall to 364,000, a new pandemic low
FILE - James Franco arrives at IndieWire Honors on Nov. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles. Franco and his...
James Franco settles for $2.2 million in acting school sex misconduct suit
Summer travel on the Suncoast is looking positive
Suncoast summer travel on the Suncoast rebounding, according to officials
Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Devastated condo community looks to Biden visit for comfort