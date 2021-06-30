‘Wonka’ the sea turtle released back to the wild by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium

HONEYMOON ISLAND STATE PARK, Fla. (WWSB) - On Wednesday, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium proudly returned a sub-adult Kemp’s ridley sea turtle back to the wild at Honeymoon Island State Park in Pinellas County, Florida.

“Wonka”, named after the fictional candy man himself, was found stranded on a beach in Fort DeSoto Park back in 2020.

“When Wonka arrived at CMA, we noticed that she was missing a portion of her carapace (shell) from a previous injury that had completely healed,” said Dr. Shelly Marquardt. “She was lethargic, underweight and had a slightly low body temperature. We carefully monitored her body temperature as we do receive many cold-stun sea turtles during the winter,” said Marquardt. “Thankfully after some fluids, vitamin injections and antibiotics, Wonka was able to fully recover.”

After proper diet and health assessments by the aquarium’s staff and volunteers, Wonka was cleared for release on the 50th anniversary of the “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” movie.

There are currently seven sea turtles undergoing rehabilitation at CMA’s marine life hospital. To learn more, visit cmaquarium.org.

