Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

‘Wonka’ the sea turtle released back to the wild by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium

'Wonka' the sea turtle released to the wild
'Wonka' the sea turtle released to the wild(Clearwater Marine Aquarium)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONEYMOON ISLAND STATE PARK, Fla. (WWSB) - On Wednesday, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium proudly returned a sub-adult Kemp’s ridley sea turtle back to the wild at Honeymoon Island State Park in Pinellas County, Florida.

“Wonka”, named after the fictional candy man himself, was found stranded on a beach in Fort DeSoto Park back in 2020.

“When Wonka arrived at CMA, we noticed that she was missing a portion of her carapace (shell) from a previous injury that had completely healed,” said Dr. Shelly Marquardt. “She was lethargic, underweight and had a slightly low body temperature. We carefully monitored her body temperature as we do receive many cold-stun sea turtles during the winter,” said Marquardt. “Thankfully after some fluids, vitamin injections and antibiotics, Wonka was able to fully recover.”

After proper diet and health assessments by the aquarium’s staff and volunteers, Wonka was cleared for release on the 50th anniversary of the “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” movie.

There are currently seven sea turtles undergoing rehabilitation at CMA’s marine life hospital. To learn more, visit cmaquarium.org.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here’s how to attend former President Trump’s rally in Sarasota this weekend
Likely to become the next named storm
Tropical system Invest 97-L chances going up to become Elsa
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Major accident on Tamiami Trail & S Sumter Blvd
Man bitten by an alligator while standing in a Nokomis pond.
Man continues to recover after being bitten by an alligator in a Nokomis Pond
Nicholas Groch was arrested Friday
Sarasota man arrested, charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography

Latest News

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
A Tesla was involved in a high-speed crash June 16. The driver has died, troopers say.
Driver in Estero Tesla crash dies of injuries
"Wonka' was released by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium on Wednesday
'Wonka' released to the wild
Sarasota Police Department K-9 Hixson.
Sarasota Police says goodbye to retired K-9