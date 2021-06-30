Advertise With Us
Some residents and beachgoers concerned over seaweed that’s washing up on Venice beaches

Seaweed concerning some Venice residents and beachgoers.
Seaweed concerning some Venice residents and beachgoers.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Seaweed could be seen lining the Venice Beach coastline on Tuesday. There are also reports that just north of that area, there were large amounts of seaweed over the last few days.

“It’s a macroalgae, it’s natural, it’s normal just like red tide but it’s normal in small quantities,” said Samantha Gentrup, Co-Founder of Hands Along the Water. “And what we’re seeing just like with red tide is longer growth, larger growth and these have detrimental impacts to our ecosystem.”

Some people who live near the beach say the seaweed is a little more noticeable this year compared to past years.

“It was a lot worse than usual, it’s been staying there a lot longer than usual,” said Alexander Doychinov, a Venice resident.

Environmentalists say the impacts of seaweed can be tremendous, especially when there are large amounts.

“When you have these large growths, it becomes so thick that the marine life can’t penetrate through the mass and they can choke,” said Gentrup. “And also it blocks out the sunlight, plants, and coral under the water need sunlight.”

People can also personally experience issues, so you’re encouraged to stay away from it.

“When you see it on the beach, it’s decomposing because it’s out of the water,” said Gentrup. “And when it’s decomposing, it releases hydrogen sulfide and ammonia which are a skin irritant and lung irritant.”

Venice city officials say this seaweed is typical and a lot of it has washed away. They say it’s something that people should not be concerned about. Experts say there’s so much seaweed lately because of all the recent storms.

