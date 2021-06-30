Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Sarasota Police says goodbye to retired K-9

Sarasota Police Department K-9 Hixson.
Sarasota Police Department K-9 Hixson.(Sarasota Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has announced the death of retired K-9 Hixon.

The 13-year-old Belgian Malinois passed away at home this week after a brief illness. He served as the loyal partner to Officer Gleason as a patrol and narcotics dog from 2009 until retiring in 2016.

In 2013, the pair were honored as the top K-9 team for both the explosives division and narcotics division during the the 16th Annual Bomb and Drug Detection Seminar.

“Rest easy, K-9 Hixon. Thank you for your service & sacrifice,” the department said on Twitter.

