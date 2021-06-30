More thunderstorms for the Suncoast today, but drier weather arrives for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The combination of moisture, heat, and colliding winds will once again bring good chances for storms again today. Indications are that a few of the storms could build a few hours earlier today as moisture in the atmosphere continues to rise. Our wind pattern will again favor a westward motion of the building storms with the majority of the stronger storms west of the interstate. Rainfall could be heavy enough to produce ponding of water on roadways and poor drainage areas.

A pattern shift will occur this weekend as a trough of low-pressure inches closer to North Florida and nudges the high-pressure ridge to our south. With those movements in the atmosphere, our winds will shift to the southwest. That flow pattern will favor morning showers near the coast. However, by later in the afternoon the storms will be pushed toward the other coast and away from the Suncoast. Therefore, Sunday fireworks displays look to take place in dry conditions.

In the long term, the National Hurricane Center is watching areas in the open Atlantic for the chance of organizing into tropical systems and moving west. On the current forecast track, the system could develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm and move into the Caribbean by early next week. Beyond that time the forecast is uncertain with models ranging from the system moving to Mexico or moving into the Atlantic. Over the busy holiday weekend, we encourage everyone to keep current on the tropical forecast.

