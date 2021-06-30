Advertise With Us
Holmes Beach burglary suspect sought

Video shows a burglary suspect inside a home in Holmes Beach.
Video shows a burglary suspect inside a home in Holmes Beach.(Holmes Beach Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Holmes Beach are asking the public’s help is identifying a man involved in burglarizing a home.

Holmes Beach Police released surveillance video that shows a man walking inside a residence.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity, please contact the Holmes Beach Police Department at 941-708-5804 or fleischerj@holmesbeach.org.

