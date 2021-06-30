Governor DeSantis launches website to provide support for those affected by Surfside tragedy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - On Wednesday, Governor DeSantis announced the launch of SurfsideStrength.com, an emotional support and assistance platform for survivors, families, first responders, and those affected by the tragedy in Surfside.

The website helps connect those affected with multiple resources, including mental health helplines. There’s also a donations tab, where the public can find an organized list of where they can donate to help victims and families impacted by the tragedy, and much more.

This website was made possible by federal, state, private sector and nonprofit partners.

Also, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced that the U.S Small Business Administration has approved an Administrative Declaration for Miami-Dade, Broward, Collier and Monroe counties, which provides Economic Injury Disaster Loans, Business Physical Disaster Loans and Home Disaster Loans to eligible individuals and businesses impacted by the Surfside Building Collapse.

There are currently 440 first responders and state workers on-site. These efforts include the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Florida Housing Finance Corporation, Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Department of Education, Florida Department of Children and Families, Florida Department of Health, Florida Department of Management Services, Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, and Volunteer Florida and Nonprofit Organizations.

Individuals with information about loved ones who are unaccounted for, or are safe, are encouraged to call the reunification hotline at (305) 614-1819.

Impacted individuals can register for updates and access to resources through a centralized alert system by visiting SurfsideFamilies.com or calling toll-free at (833) 930-3701. They are also encouraged to contact the following helpline services for immediate emotional support:

SurfsideStrength.com

Disaster Distress Helpline – (800) 985-5990

Florida 211 Network – 211

Crisis Text Line – Text HELLO to 741741

State personnel remain on scene and will continue to provide assistance, as requested.

